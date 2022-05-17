World Hypertension Day 2022: Why Indians need to be more alert?

National Family Health Survey in its report said that nearly a quarter of men and one-fifth of women in India have hypertension. Moreover, 4 in 10 women and 5 in 10 men are close to developing high blood pressure. Among the diagnosed hypertensives, only 7 per cent of women and 6 per cent of men are currently taking medicine to lower their blood pressure. Reportedly, managing blood pressure can prevent deaths due to cardiovascular disease.