World Hearing Day: Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Neonatal Hearing Screening Facility at AIIMS

On World Hearing Day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 03 inaugurated Neonatal Hearing Screening Facility at AIIMS in Delhi. As many as 11 Outreach Service Centre in All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysore, were also inaugurated at the program. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar was also present at the event. World Hearing Day is held on 3 March each year to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and to promote hearing care across the world.