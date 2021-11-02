{"id":"2918161","source":"DNA","title":"Working together to adapt to climate change: Australian PM ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After the launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “We're working with everyone to adapt to climate change and challenges that particularly pacific (ocean) family face. It is something very much part of Australia's DNA. We're helping our friends in Papua New Guinea, build resilient roads, bridges and walls.” “With help, we built cyclone resistant produce markets for the Solomon Islands and Fiji. Over 70% of our climate finance, we've doubled that to USD 2 billion to take us to 2025, is focused on adaptation and a large proportion of it always able to share with our pacific nations,” he said further. ","summary":"After the launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “We're working with everyone to adapt to climate change and challenges that particularly pacific (ocean) family face. It is something very much part of Australia's DNA. We're helping our friends in Papua New Guinea, build resilient roads, bridges and walls.” “With help, we built cyclone resistant produce markets for the Solomon Islands and Fiji. Over 70% of our climate finance, we've doubled that to USD 2 billion to take us to 2025, is focused on adaptation and a large proportion of it always able to share with our pacific nations,” he said further. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-working-together-to-adapt-to-climate-change-australian-pm-2918161","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003675-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/021121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_31.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635856202","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 06:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 06:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918161"}