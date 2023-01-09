Search icon
Workers prepare ‘manjha’ for kites ahead of Lohri festival in Punjab

Ahead of Lohri celebration, preparations are in full swing in Amritsar. Worker prepared ‘manjha’ a glass-coated thread for kites ahead of Lohri festival. The auspicious festival of Lohri is celebrated with much pomp by the people of Haryana and Punjab, especially from the Hindu and Sikh community. Lohri falls a day before Makar Sankranti. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 14. On Lohri, people worship the new crop, light a fire outside their homes, express their gratitude to the Sun God and Fire God, and wish for good crop production in the upcoming year. They also offer bhog made with the harvested crops, rewadi, groundnut, jaggery, gajak, and peanuts to the Lohri bonfire. Additionally, the Lohri celebrations involve people going around the fire (Parikrama) while singing traditional songs and dancing to the beats of dhol.

