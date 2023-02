Workers of Polavaram Project hospitalised after receiving poison in meals in Eluru

Eighty-eight workers working for the Polavaram project in Eluru fell ill due to food poisoning on the morning of February 11. The workers were shifted to a primary health care center and are receiving treatment. Eighty-three out of the Eighty-eight were discharged from the health center after receiving treatment, the rest five are in serious condition and are kept under supervision for the upcoming five days.