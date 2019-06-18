Work on ‘Gaon Garmi Gareebi Gandagi’ to combat encephalitis Muzaffarpur MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad suggested '4G formula' for encephalitis deaths in his constituency. He said, “I believe that we should concentrate and work on 4G - Gaon, Garmi, Gareebi, Gandagi (village, heat, poverty, uncleanliness). This disease (AES) is somewhere connected to these factors.”He added, "Most of the affected children belong to poor families because they are exposed to hot and humid conditions which are responsible for the disease. Patients coming in are very poor, most of them are from SC category and other backward classes. Their lifestyle belongs to a very low category. That needs to be raised. Parents take time to understand when their children fall sick, they need to be made aware." A total of 108 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) so far.