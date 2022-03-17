Work by understanding difference between files and fields: PM Modi at Valedictory Function of LBSNAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Valedictory Function of 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussorie via video conferencing on March 17. The Prime Minister advised the civil service graduates to take work keeping in mind the difference between file and fields. “You've to work by understanding difference between files and fields. You'll have to connect with field for real feel,” said Narendra Modi.