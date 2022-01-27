Wood carving artist Tsering Namgyal honoured with Padma Shri Award

A wood carving artist from Hinju village of Ladakh was conferred the Padma Shri award on the 73rd Republic Day on January 26 for the work of extraordinary craftsmanship. Tsering Namgyal has worked in Vietnam in different monasteries. Namgyal, who was conferred with the award expressed his gratitude to Government for honouring him with Padma Shri. “I want to thank the govt for honouring me with the Padma Shri award. I am doing this work for 40 years. I went to Vietnam and worked in different monasteries there,” he added. Padma Awards are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.