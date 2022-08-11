Won’t live in 2014 anymore says Nitish Kumar after taking oath as Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took oath on August 10 at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Both the leaders greeted each other after the ceremony.CM Nitish Kumar talked to the media after the ceremony, he said, “The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). Whether I will stay or not till 2024, they can say whatever they want, but I will not live in the year 2014.”