Won’t endorse Rahul Gandhi’s remark on China-Pakistan relationship: US State Spokesman

The United States has said that it would not endorse Rahul Gandhi’s statement that Modi-led BJP Government is bringing China and Pakistan closer together. “I leave it to Pakistanis and PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks,” the US State spokesman said while addressing Department Press Briefing on February 03 (IST). On February 02, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lower House alleged that the Centre’s foreign policy is bringing China and Pakistan closer.