Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Women will be given 30 pc reservation in government jobs: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

National girl child day is celebrated every year on January 24. It was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the government of India to spread public awareness about the inequities that girls face in society. On this occasion, Chief Minister of UttarakhandPushkar SinghDhami addresseda function in Dehradun informing that the BJP-led state government has brought the bill in the assembly regarding 30 per-cent reservation for women in government jobs. He also mentioned that the government is committed to providing facilities to women in the field of sports too. "We brought the bill in the assembly and now women will be given 30% reservation in government jobs. Along with this, we are committed to providing facilities to women in the fields of sports as well," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pak cricketer's bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar behind split?
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.