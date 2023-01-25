Women will be given 30 pc reservation in government jobs: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

National girl child day is celebrated every year on January 24. It was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the government of India to spread public awareness about the inequities that girls face in society. On this occasion, Chief Minister of UttarakhandPushkar SinghDhami addresseda function in Dehradun informing that the BJP-led state government has brought the bill in the assembly regarding 30 per-cent reservation for women in government jobs. He also mentioned that the government is committed to providing facilities to women in the field of sports too. "We brought the bill in the assembly and now women will be given 30% reservation in government jobs. Along with this, we are committed to providing facilities to women in the fields of sports as well," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.