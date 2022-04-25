Women’s issues will be addressed with more women journalists: TRS MLC K Kavitha

Elaborating on the efforts of the state government for the welfare of the journalists, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha on April 25 said that Telangana Government stand by women journalist and supports them. After addressing a gathering of over 250 women journalists during a workshop in Telangana, Kavitha said, “Telangana government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the welfare of the journalists. Telangana is the only state where we have proved accredited cards to over 18,000 members. Very happy that more than 250 women journalist have attended the programme. More women in journalism will highlight more women issues, more women problems will be solved. We will stand by our women journalist and will support them.”