Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to drop Kerala from The Kerala Story 2 title, details inside
Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'I am so devastated'
Bomb Scare outside NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence: Two arrested near Gracie Mansion, 'suspicious' device recovered amid anti-Islam protests
King: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan wrap up Vijayadashami sequence after intense eight-night shoot
Women's Day 2026: What is the history and significance of International Women's Day?
Women's Day 2026: Happy Women's Day messages, wishes, quotes, know this year's theme
Women's Day 2026: 5 trailblazing Indian women who became ‘Firsts’ in history
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others
‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'
INDIA
On this special International Women's Day, we sit down exclusively with one of India's most celebrated and beloved classical dancers — Padma Shri Geeta Chandran. A legendary Bharatanatyam dancer, cultural icon and passionate advocate for India's classical arts, Geeta Chandran has devoted her entire life to preserving and promoting the rich and ancient traditions of Indian classical dance. In this deeply personal and inspiring interview, Geeta Chandran opens up about her incredible journey, the challenges she faced as a woman in the world of classical arts and her powerful message to every young woman in India today. Her story is one of passion, dedication and an unshakeable belief in the power of India's cultural heritage. On a day when the world celebrates the strength and spirit of women, Geeta Chandran's voice reminds us that art, culture and womanhood are deeply and beautifully intertwined