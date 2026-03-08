Womens Day Special Padma Shri Geeta Chandran Reflects On Her Dance Journey Cultural Legacy

On this special International Women's Day, we sit down exclusively with one of India's most celebrated and beloved classical dancers — Padma Shri Geeta Chandran. A legendary Bharatanatyam dancer, cultural icon and passionate advocate for India's classical arts, Geeta Chandran has devoted her entire life to preserving and promoting the rich and ancient traditions of Indian classical dance. In this deeply personal and inspiring interview, Geeta Chandran opens up about her incredible journey, the challenges she faced as a woman in the world of classical arts and her powerful message to every young woman in India today. Her story is one of passion, dedication and an unshakeable belief in the power of India's cultural heritage. On a day when the world celebrates the strength and spirit of women, Geeta Chandran's voice reminds us that art, culture and womanhood are deeply and beautifully intertwined