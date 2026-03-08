Womens Day Special Indias Iron Lady Kiran Bedis Powerful Message To Every Indian Woman

On this special Women's Day, we sit down exclusively with one of India's most iconic and trailblazing women — Dr Kiran Bedi. India's first female IPS officer, social activist and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi has spent her entire life breaking barriers, challenging the system and inspiring millions of women across India and the world. In this powerful and deeply personal interview, Kiran Bedi shares her journey, her struggles, her victories and most importantly — her message to every woman in India today. From her historic entry into the Indian Police Service to her tireless work in prison reform and social change, Kiran Bedi's story is one of courage, determination and unwavering conviction