Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to drop Kerala from The Kerala Story 2 title, details inside
Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'I am so devastated'
Bomb Scare outside NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence: Two arrested near Gracie Mansion, 'suspicious' device recovered amid anti-Islam protests
King: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan wrap up Vijayadashami sequence after intense eight-night shoot
Women's Day 2026: What is the history and significance of International Women's Day?
Women's Day 2026: Happy Women's Day messages, wishes, quotes, know this year's theme
Women's Day 2026: 5 trailblazing Indian women who became ‘Firsts’ in history
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others
‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'
INDIA
On this special Women's Day, we sit down exclusively with one of India's most iconic and trailblazing women — Dr Kiran Bedi. India's first female IPS officer, social activist and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi has spent her entire life breaking barriers, challenging the system and inspiring millions of women across India and the world. In this powerful and deeply personal interview, Kiran Bedi shares her journey, her struggles, her victories and most importantly — her message to every woman in India today. From her historic entry into the Indian Police Service to her tireless work in prison reform and social change, Kiran Bedi's story is one of courage, determination and unwavering conviction