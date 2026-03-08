FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to drop Kerala from The Kerala Story 2 title, details inside

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'I am so devastated'

Bomb Scare outside NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence: Two arrested near Gracie Mansion, 'suspicious' device recovered amid anti-Islam protests

King: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan wrap up Vijayadashami sequence after intense eight-night shoot

Women's Day 2026: What is the history and significance of International Women's Day?

Women's Day 2026: Happy Women's Day messages, wishes, quotes, know this year's theme

Women's Day 2026: 5 trailblazing Indian women who became ‘Firsts’ in history

US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others

‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'

Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to drop Kerala from The Kerala Story 2 title, details inside

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'I am so devastated'

Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

Women's Day Special BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi On Women Empowerment Politics Power

On this special International Women's Day, BJP spokesperson and former journalist Shazia Ilmi sits down exclusively with us to share something every woman needs to hear. One of India's most recognisable and outspoken political voices, Shazia Ilmi has broken barriers, challenged stereotypes and carved out a powerful place for herself in Indian politics. In this candid and deeply personal interview, Shazia Ilmi opens up about her remarkable journey from the world of journalism to the heart of Indian politics, the struggles she faced as a woman in a male dominated field and the one message she wants every woman in the world to take away from her story

On this special International Women's Day, BJP spokesperson and former journalist Shazia Ilmi sits down exclusively with us to share something every woman needs to hear. One of India's most recognisable and outspoken political voices, Shazia Ilmi has broken barriers, challenged stereotypes and carved out a powerful place for herself in Indian politics.

In this candid and deeply personal interview, Shazia Ilmi opens up about her remarkable journey from the world of journalism to the heart of Indian politics, the struggles she faced as a woman in a male dominated field and the one message she wants every woman in the world to take away from her story

International Women's Day
