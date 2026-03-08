Women’s Day Special BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi On Women Empowerment Politics Power

On this special International Women's Day, BJP spokesperson and former journalist Shazia Ilmi sits down exclusively with us to share something every woman needs to hear. One of India's most recognisable and outspoken political voices, Shazia Ilmi has broken barriers, challenged stereotypes and carved out a powerful place for herself in Indian politics. In this candid and deeply personal interview, Shazia Ilmi opens up about her remarkable journey from the world of journalism to the heart of Indian politics, the struggles she faced as a woman in a male dominated field and the one message she wants every woman in the world to take away from her story