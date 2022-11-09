Women-led protests that shook the world and sparked change | DNA Panorama

The ongoing protests in Iran, led by women, are a part of a historic women’s rights movement and quest for freedom. Women have made extraordinary contributions to their societies. Some are well known, some less so, but all have been watershed. Women’s struggle for equal rights is centuries old. DNA Panorama salutes women-led movements from generations past and present, the threads of which have ignited a revolution and sparked change.