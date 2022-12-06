Woman stabbed to death for failing to return money in Bhagalpur Bihar

A woman named Neelam Devi was stabbed to death by a man, Shakeel Miyan in Pirpainti PS limits, Bhagalpur on December 03. It was after she allegedly failed to return the money she had borrowed from him for her daughter's wedding. The accused also chopped off her limbs. Police informed that two accused have been arrested. “Deceased's family named two accused, both arrested. It was found that deceased and accused were neighbours and had friendly relations. She borrowed money from him for her daughter's wedding and was unable to return it. He attacked her with sharp weapon and she died in hospital,” said SP City Swarn Prabhat.