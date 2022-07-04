Woman set ablaze over land dispute, police take 2 under custody in MP's Guna

In a ghastly incident, a woman in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, was set ablaze over a land dispute. The husband of the woman found her in a burnt condition and filed a complaint in the police station. The woman is hospitalised and is in a serious condition. The police have taken 2 out of the 3 accused under their custody. While speaking to the media, Guna SP Pankaj Srivastava on July 03 said “A report was registered in Dhanoria under Bamori PS, Guna district that complainant's wife Ram Pyari was found in burnt condition at their farm who was allegedly set ablaze by Hanmat, Shyam, and Pratap due to land dispute.” “The woman's condition is serious. Two out of three accused were taken into custody. Search for the third accused is underway,” he added.