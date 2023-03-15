Womans decomposed body found in plastic bag in Mumbai daughter taken into custody

A decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, informed police on March 14. Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning. "The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.