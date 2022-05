Woman gang-raped on pretext of performing at event, all three men arrested

A woman was allegedly raped by 3 men in Patna after she was called by them on pretext to perform at an event on May 07. “3 people raped a woman as she went to their home. She knew one of them. 3 people were arrested. We'll ensure speedy trial,” informed Manavjit Singh Dhillon, SSP, Patna.