Woman experiences labour pain during Bihar board exam, gives birth to baby girl

A pregnant woman, Rupa Kumari, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, who had appeared for her intermediate examination experienced labour pain during the exam. She gave birth to a heathy baby girl in Sadar Hospital. However, the examinee can complete her exam by appearing in the special exam that will be held in June. Speaking to ANI, District Educational Officer Sanjay Kumar on February 02 said, “During the intermediate examination in Bhagalpur, a student was admitted to Sadar Hospital after labor pain. She gave birth to a healthy child. The student can pass her exam by sitting in the special examination that will be held in June.”