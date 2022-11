Woman attacked by relatives over interfaith marriage in Jaipur

A woman was attacked by her relatives over interfaith marriage in Murlipura police station area of Jaipur on November 24. Deputy commissioner of Police (Jaipur Commissionerate) Vandita Rana said, “An incident of firing upon a woman was reported in Murlipura police station area. She has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable. She has mentioned the names of her brother-in-law & some of his friends.”