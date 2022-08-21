Search icon
Withdrawal of Excise Policy in Delhi after CBI raids proves corruption, says Anurag Thakur

Hitting back at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on August 21 said that the withdrawal of the Excise Policy in Delhi itself proved that corruption has happened. “Kejriwal model has failed in Delhi. Corruption has reached its peak. The taking back of Excise Policy in Delhi after CBI’s raid proves corruption has happened. Kingpin Arvind Kejriwal will have to answer for this,” he said.

