With your blessings we will form govt again in HP Jairam Thakur in Shimla event

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shimla on May 31. While addressing people in Shimla, CM Jairam Thakur said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our government has completed eight years in the country. I warmly welcome our PM on his visit to Devbhoomi Himachal. The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong.”