With rains Delhis air quality improves to poor from very poor category

The air quality in the national capital improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category on January 07, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 273. High winds and intermittent rains are likely to be witnessed during January 05 to 08, which is expected to improve AQI through strong dispersion and wet deposition.