With probe, those killed as terrorists in Batla House encounter would have known as martyrs: IMC Chief

Ittihad-e-Millat Council Party Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on January 18 said that those killed as terrorists in Batla House encounter should have been given martyr status. “Congress had said to me that they would probe Batla House encounter if their government is formed in 2009. Had there been a probe, world would have known those killed as terrorists as martyrs,” said IMC Chief.