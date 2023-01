‘Wish him success...’: Ram Janmbhumi Temple Chief Priest wishes Rahul Gandhi for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

As the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed after a gap of 9 days in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on January 03 in Ayodhya wished the Congress for a successful ‘Yatra’.