Winter Session We will not apologise says CPI MP Binoy Viswam

One of the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs Binoy Viswam on November 30 said that the suspended MPs will not apologize. 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the Winter Session for creating ruckus in the last session. “We fought on the issue of bank privatisation, for Atmanirbhar Bharat...We will not apologise,” says Binoy Viswam.