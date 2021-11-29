{"id":"2921696","source":"DNA","title":"Winter Session: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive at Parliament","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament, as the winter session is commenced on November 29. Winter Session of Parliament began in both the Houses from November 29. The session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. ","summary":"Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament, as the winter session is commenced on November 29. Winter Session of Parliament began in both the Houses from November 29. The session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-winter-session-sonia-gandhi-rahul-gandhi-arrive-at-parliament-2921696","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007513-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638190802","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921696"}