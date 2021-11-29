{"id":"2921708","source":"DNA","title":"Winter Session: Opposition demands discussion on several farmers’ issues, says Kharge","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On the first day of Winter Session on November 29, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that Opposition demands discussion on several incidents that took place during the farmers’ agitation. “We welcome withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site,” said LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.","summary":"On the first day of Winter Session on November 29, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that Opposition demands discussion on several incidents that took place during the farmers’ agitation. “We welcome withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site,” said LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-winter-session-opposition-demands-discussion-on-several-farmers-issues-says-kharge-2921708","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007527-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_31.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921708"}