Winning and losing are part of game says mother of Badminton player Lakshya Sen

While speaking about the Men's singles final of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, Lakshya Sen's mother Nirmala on March 20 in Bengaluru, said that winning and losing are a part of game, and regardless the loss, the game was a big achievement for her son. “Winning and losing are a part of game. Lakshya played his best. It's a big achievement for him at this age,” the mother said. Lakshya Sen lost to World’s Number 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the Men's singles final of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022.