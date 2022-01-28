Wine sale allowed in supermarkets walk-in stores to double farmers’ income Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on January 28 talked on government's decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores in Maharashtra. He said, “Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers.”