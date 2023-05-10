Search icon
“Willing to lay down our lives…” Imran Khan’s supporter after ousted PM arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan's anti-corruption agency arrested former prime minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (May 9) threatening fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country as clashes erupted between Khan supporters and police, killing at least one protester. Khan's arrest comes a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year. Dozens of paramilitary troops in riot-control gear surrounded Khan - Pakistan's most popular leader according to opinion polls - and led him into a black van by his arm.

DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
