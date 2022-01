Will work for Congress in Uttarakhand, says Harak Singh Rawat

Ahead of assembly polls, Harak Singh Rawat, who was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP for six years, is likely to join the Congress. “Congress Party will form government in Uttarakhand. I will work for Congress party," said the expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat on January 16.