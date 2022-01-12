Will wipe out drug syndicate from Punjab if voted to power, assures Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Aam Aadmi party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on January 12 assured that the party will wipe out drug syndicate from Punjab if voted to power. While addressing a Press Conference, he said, “If voted to power, we will wipe out the drug syndicate from Punjab, ensure justice in all cases of sacrilege, and end corruption. We will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics and provide free treatment to every Punjabi. We will also provide 24/7 free electricity.”