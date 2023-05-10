Search icon
Will win 130 seats…’ BJP’s BY Vijayendra exudes confidence in party’s victory in Karnataka polls

BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra thanked senior party leader and said Modi magic will give absolute majority to the party in assembly polls, he further exuded confidence in party of wining at least 130 seats. BY Vijayendra, is contesting from Shikaripura Assembly Constituency. He said, “Modi's magic will give us absolute majority. We will win at least 130 seats in this election. Not only Lingayat community, but all other castes are also with BJP. Congress will lose the election very badly.” “This is my first election and I am happy that the party gave me the opportunity to contest. I'm blessed to contest from the Shikaripura seat. People are fed up with hung assembly and I am confident that BJP will get majority,” he added. Voting for 224 assembly seats is being held on May 10 in single phased manner.

