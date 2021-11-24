{"id":"2921007","source":"DNA","title":"Will third wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit India in winters?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Even though most experts believe that India is most likely out of danger. COVID-19 cases in India are currently on a steady decline but the severity of the virus is expected to be milder than before.

