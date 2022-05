Will take action against irresponsible govt employees: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 08, while addressing a Press Conference, said that he will take action against irresponsible government employees. “Many officials and employees are working very sincerely and that's the reason our schemes are visible on ground but some officials are negligent due to which the general public is getting troubled. We're taking action on this,” he said.