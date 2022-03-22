Will stand for common people both outside inside Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on fuel price hike

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 22 attacked NDA government on fuel price hike by saying that they had earlier cautioned about exorbitant rise in fuel prices post the Assembly Elections. He also added that they will stand against this for common people both outside and inside the Lok Sabha.“We said that there will be an exorbitant rise in fuel prices post the Assembly Elections, we have been proven right. Modi government is not at all reluctant to loot the poor. We will stand against this for common people both outside and inside the Lok Sabha,” he added.