Will sit on hunger strike in front of Parliament if rights of J&K people are compromised, says Sajad Lone

Commenting on the Centre’s announcement of applicability of the Representation of People Act 1950 and 1951 in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone on August 21 said that his party will sit on a hunger strike if they feel there is demographic intervention or the rights of the people are compromised in the UT. “We as a party neither accept the clarification given by the government in totality nor do we reject it. It's not the law that's a threat to us, we're scared of those implementing the law. If we feel there is demographic intervention or the rights of the people of J&K are compromised, then we will sit on hunger strike in front of Parliament in Delhi,” he said. The Representation of People Act 1950 and 1951 is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, which allows the ordinarily residing person to get registered in electoral rolls of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

