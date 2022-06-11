Will request Haryana to give more water on grounds of humanity: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 10 informed about the issues that were discussed with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena during their meeting. The Delhi CM informed that the Delhi government will ask for more water from Haryana on grounds of humanity amid low flow in River Yamuna. “We discussed the steps to be taken about cleaning of Najafgarh drain, recharging ground water via rains. Delhi is facing shortage of water. We'll request Haryana to give us more water on grounds of humanity as Yamuna flow is low,” the Delhi CM said.