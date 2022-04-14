Will rectify mistakes pointed by Opposition leaders in Delhi schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 14 said that they have asked Opposition leaders to visit schools and point out mistakes. He said that they will rectify the mistakes. “This year 3,75,000 students have taken admission in government schools by getting their names struck off from private schools. It's a good thing that schools are being talked about in politics now. We have asked Opposition leaders to visit schools and point out mistakes and we will rectify them,” said Arvind Kejriwal.