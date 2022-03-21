Will raise issue of Punjab's people, protect their interests in Parliament: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha filed nomination as Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab on March 21. The 33-year-old leader is one of the youngest members to be nominated for the Upper House of the Parliament. “I want to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age. I will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament,” said Raghav Chadha.