Will provide good governance to make Uttarakhand best state in India CM-designate Pushkar Dhami

Chief Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 22 said that they will provide good governance to make Uttarakhand the best state in India. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, work has been done continuously in many areas for Uttarakhand, we will take the resolutions we have made before the elections on the ground. Will give a good governance which will work to make Uttarakhand the best state of India,” said Pushkar Singh Dhami.