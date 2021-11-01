{"id":"2918001","source":"DNA","title":"Will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 01 claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Spokesperson Nawab Malik have relations with the Underworld and after Diwali he will present the evidence regarding it.\r

He said, “Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass.”\r

","summary":"Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 01 claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Spokesperson Nawab Malik have relations with the Underworld and after Diwali he will present the evidence regarding it.\r

He said, “Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass.”\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-will-present-evidence-of-nawab-malik-s-relations-with-underworld-after-diwali-fadnavis-2918001","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003494-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635768902","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918001"}