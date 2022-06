Will not work with Congress as they have spoiled my track record: Poll analyst Prashant Kishor

Poll analyst Prashant Kishor on May 30 gave his reason for choosing not to work with Congress by saying that the party spoiled his track record. “From 2011-2021, I was associated with eleven Elections and lost only one Election that is with Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Since then, I've decided that I will not work with them (Congress) as they have spoiled my track record,” said Prashant Kishor.