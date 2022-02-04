Will not wear ‘mala’ ‘safa’ until BJP voted to power with absolute majority in Rajasthan Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia has resolved that he will not wear ‘mala’ (garland) ‘safa’ until BJP voted to power in Rajasthan with full majority. He was addressing a public gathering in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on February 03. “I have taken a resolution that until we uproot Congress party in Rajasthan in 2023 and form BJP govt (in 2023 Rajasthan polls) with absolute majority, I will not wear 'mala' and 'safa' and not have dinner,” he added.