“Will not stop protesting until WFI chief is behind bars” says Bajrang Punia after meeting PT Usha

Protesting wrestler Bajrang Punia said that they will not stop their protest until WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is behind bars. Protesting wrestlers met Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha at Jantar Mantar on May 03. Bajrang Punia while talking to the media about his conversation with IOA President revealed that PT Usha has assured them that she will do whatever best she can and promised to help them. However, Bajrang Punia also revealed that they will not stop their protest until Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets behind bars.