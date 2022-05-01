Will not permit any change in status quo, loss of territory: General Manoj Pande on India-China border issue

Speaking on the India-China border dispute, New Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on May 01 said that the Army Forces will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory. Speaking to ANI, General Manoj Pande said, “The situation at the LAC is normal. The unilateral and provocative actions by our adversary to change the status quo by force. I feel have been adequately responded to. Our troops are holding important physical positions. We are very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory.”