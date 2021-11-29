{"id":"2921703","source":"DNA","title":"Will not leave protest site without discussions with Centre: Rakesh Tikait","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Bhartiya kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on November 29 said that farmers will not leave the protest site before holding discussion with Centre on MSP and other issues. “Government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not leave the protest site before discussion on issues including MSP,” Tikait told ANI.","summary":"Bhartiya kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on November 29 said that farmers will not leave the protest site before holding discussion with Centre on MSP and other issues. “Government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not leave the protest site before discussion on issues including MSP,” Tikait told ANI.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-will-not-leave-protest-site-without-discussions-with-centre-rakesh-tikait-2921703","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007522-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_25.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192302","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921703"}